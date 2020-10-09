NASCAR fans excited to be in stands for Roval 400

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Fans are ready to get back in the stands at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the Speedway is ready to welcome them back.

The Coca-Cola 600 in May was fan-less and that was disappointing for fans who tell FOX 46 that you just have to be at the track for the ultimate race day. Those NASCAR fans say it’s just not the same on TV.

“The engines the horsepower the smell, the excitement of the speed,” race-goer Mark Dean said.

For the first time this season, race fans will be allowed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Bank of America Roval 400.

“I want to go watch it. I’ve never seen a Roval Race on NASCAR and I want to go watch it, so hopefully, we can find us some tickets,” said William Young.

Young came all the way from Mississippi, hoping to see driver Jimmie Johnson’s last race Sunday in Charlotte.

But tickets might be hard to find. Capacity is capped at around 6,600 fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Speedway normally seats around 95,000 people, so it’s taken some engineering to figure it all out.

“It’s a bit of a Rubix cube, a game of Tetrus,” said Greg Walter, General Manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Speedway gave FOX 46 a glimpse of how it will all work on Friday.

Fans will have to keep their masks on even while seated unless they’re eating or drinking. They’ll have their temperatures taken going in, no coolers and only clear bags are allowed. There are no cash transactions and souvenirs, food and drinks are all pre-packaged.

Fans say they don’t mind all the extra steps as long as they get to be in the grandstands.

“It’s going to be a first for us, so I’m not sure, but we’re going to enjoy it with the fans or without,” Dean said.

