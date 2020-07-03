NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 06: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 6, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive COVID-19, Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday.

Johnson was tested after finding out his wife was positive for the virus. According to a team statement, Johnson has now shown any symptoms so far.

He was set to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Sunday’s race. He says he’s disappointed that he won’t be participating but feels that keeping his teammates safe is most important.

“My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” Johnson said in a team release. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Justin Allgaier will now drive the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday.

As a precaution, NASCAR has also identified one member of the No. 48 traveling crew to self-quarantine due to close contact with the driver.

“Jimmie has handled this situation like the champion he is,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We’re relieved he isn’t showing symptoms and that Chani is doing great, and we know he’ll be back and ready to go very soon. It’s going to be difficult for him to be out of the car and away from his team, but it’s the right thing to do for Jimmie and everyone involved.”

NASCAR released a statement Friday evening, saying they are following all guidelines in connection to this.

“Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocol manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing.

Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”