NASCAR allows silent protests during anthem, bans confederate flag, partners with LGBTQ sports group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- NASCAR has made at least three changes this week in hopes of making the sport more inclusive. You could argue the changes this week has set NASCAR forward more in the past few days than in the past 50 years.

Before the checkered flag Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR was already more inclusive. The sport announced silent protests would be allowed during the national anthem, like taking a knee. This decision was announced before the sport decided to ban the confederate flag.

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski was asked about the changes NASCAR is making.



“You know in general I am a rights guy and I like when people have the rights to do what they wanna do. It’s ultimately not my decision and I support the fact that it’s NASCAR’s decision to make,” said Keselowski.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

While banning the confederate flag, NASCAR has opened the door to welcome another type of flag.

This week the sport partnered with a LGBTQ sports group. NASCAR tweeted out a rainbow logo which read “I am courageous, I am driven, I am inclusive, I am NASCAR.”

The biggest change and most noticeable change may be the push by Bubba Wallace for NASCAR to ban the confederate flag. Wallace finished 11th at Martinsville in a car stamped with “Black Lives Matter.”



“Man our car was so good. Our Black Lives Matter Chevrolet, that’s good to say right there,” said Wallace after the race.

Fellow driver and best friend, Ryan Blaney, finished second and said he supports the decision by NASCAR and leadership by Bubba Wallace.



“You know the way he and I thought growing up is that he and I are equal, no matter where you come from or what color you are you treat people with respect,” said Blaney.

Charotte Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted out a statement soon after NASCAR announced the confederate flag ban.



“Thank you NASCAR for doing the right thing. You are so central to our Carolina culture and I’m glad spectators and fans of all races, particularly Black fans like me, will feel more welcomed and respected at your events,” tweeted Mayor Lyles.

NASCAR already gained at least one new fan, former NFL Safety Bernard Pollard Jr. watched his first NASCAR race Wednesday night and was tweeting out questions about the event to fans. He says this isn’t for publicity, but he really wants to gain knowledge about NASCAR.