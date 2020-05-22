Nail salons prepare to reopen with restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Tomorrow is the day many people have waited for: It’s the day nail salons are allowed to reopen and some places in our area are already booked.

Come Friday at 5 p.m., Avalon Lifestyle nails in Southpark Mall, along with hundreds of other salons, will reopen for business.

“It’s a blessing. I mean, it couldn’t come anytime sooner,” the owner told FOX 46.

With no revenue for two months the owner says he was fortunate to get the small business loan, money now put to use to comply with Governor Roy Cooper’s guidelines.

“It’s not going to be like business as usual.”

Each station now has a shield and pedicure chairs are covered. Nail techs will use a new face shield, mask and gloves for each customer and will disinfect stations after each client. They’re also screening customers and requiring them to wear a mask.

“We’re going to check their temperature. We’re going to make sure they wash their hands first, sanitize their hands. And also they have to fill out a form stating whether they’ve been to any places in the last 14 days that has been known to have infection,” he said.

Protective measures will cost the shop ten times what they normally spend.

“I just don’t know how this is going to turn out. I’m sure there’s going to be an influx for the first couple of days but afterwards we just don’t know how business is going to be and whether these loans are going to be able to be paid back.”

Only 14 people including staff are allowed inside at a time. They’re taking walk-ins and may shift to appointments only.

The owner says he’s nervous about reopening but knows unemployment and small business loans won’t last forever.