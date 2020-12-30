N.C. state prisoner dies 3 days after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A North Carolina state prisoner has died just three days after testing positive for COVID-19, the N.C. Correctional Institution for Women said.

The prisoner, who had pre-existing medical conditions, tested positive on Dec. 27 and was hospitalized the day after. Her condition worsened and she died on Wednesday.

“We continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons because the health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “We sympathize with the offender’s family, as losing a loved one is hard enough, but especially so during the holiday season.”

The woman was in her mid-40s.

