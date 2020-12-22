N.C. prisoner dies almost a month after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A prisoner at Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, N.C. has died after testing positive for COVID-19 nearly a month ago.
The prisoner was a female in her early 40s with pre-existing medical conditions.
She tested positive on Nov. 26 before dying on Dec. 21.
“Her death is tragic. We are working hard to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
