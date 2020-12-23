N.C. hospitals still struggling with more patients, nursing shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hospitals across North Carolina have said for a while that they can handle the extra load of patients coming in as a result of the pandemic, making changes where they need to at the buildings they own.

Officials said staffing, though, is becoming more of a challenge.

“It’s not about the physical space situation, it’s really about our people resources,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services.

FOX 46 has reported for months on a nursing shortage at hospitals–something that has extended nationwide, and only made worse by COVID-19. Some nurses have come out of retirement to handle the extra load, but officials said numbers have evened off.

“There is still a lot of stress among the staff that is there,” said Dr. Dennis Taylor with the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Officials have noted that, despite the shortage, getting new nurses in could be a challenge due to a lack of available nursing instructors. Taylor said current incentives for teaching nursing are not adequate to keep the faculty levels to meet the demand, and many within those programs now wouldn’t be available until they have their degrees.

While there is hope with the recent vaccine approvals and coming rollouts of vaccinations, Taylor notes that with more people getting sick, and fewer people to care for them, it is leading to a dangerous situation in hospitals.

