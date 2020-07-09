N.C. group raises $35,000 to show support for officers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly formed group in Fayetteville has raised $35,000 in 12 days to buy restaurant gift cards for law enforcement officers.

“Our mission is that we support good law enforcement officers that lay their life down every day to protect all people and all property,” said organizer Lisa Geddie, with Citizens Care Project.

Citizens Care Project is also hosting a walk to support officers Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

They’ll be walking from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to the Fayetteville Police Department.

“It is non-political,” Geddie said. “We truly want everybody to come out and show their support.”

They have gifts and encouraging notes for every Fayetteville police officer, more than 400 in all.

“Good people that sacrifice so much,” Geddie said. “They’re the ones missing their kids birthdays and Christmas so I can be home with my family.”

Members of the VFW Post 6018 also showed their support today by dropping off gift baskets to law enforcement officers and healthcare workers around the county.

“It’s a great feeling, I’m glad we had the opportunity to do this,” VFW Post 6018 Commander Edward Beard said.