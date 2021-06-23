N.C. gas station sues Colonial Pipeline for nearly $5 million

WILMINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s been weeks since hackers attacked Colonial Pipeline, sending people fleeing to gas stations to fill up because of worries there would be a shortage.

Today, Colonial Pipeline is still feeling the affects of what happened.

One of those gas stations that ran out of gas is now suing the company.

This week, a gas station owner in Wilmington filed a class action lawsuit, suing Colonial for $5 million.

The owner alleges the pipeline was unprepared to handle a ransomware attack and it caused the gas station’s pumps to be out of service for more than a week.

The FBI a cybercriminal group called Darkside carried out the hack, leading to the pipeline briefly shutting down its operations.

Panic buying then ensued with cars lining up for miles to fill up and more than 75 percent of gas stations across North Carolina running out of fuel.

The lawsuit claims Colonial Pipeline failed to take reasonable steps to secure and protect its systems against data breach and ransomware attacks, despite knowing the dangers.

The gas station’s owner said, because of the shutdown, sales for may have fallen by nearly $8,000 compared to sales for April, even though may is the beginning of tourist season.

The pipeline said they are aware of the lawsuit but did send out a brief statement saying “While we cannot comment on pending litigation, Colonial Pipeline worked around the clock to safely restart our pipeline system following the cyberattack against our company.”