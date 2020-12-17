N.C. dad diagnosed with COVID-19 day before his daughter was born

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jon Eric and Jordan Johnson never dreamed that he’d welcome their baby into the world via Facetime, but that’s what happened after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day before his daughter was born.

He told FOX8, “Being able to look into Jordan’s face and feel like I was looking into her eyes, it made me feel so much better.”

Jordan tested positive after her daughter was born while in the hospital at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Instead of taking her baby home for the first time, she and Olivia quarantined in her mother’s basement.

“Worrying about getting my baby sick and not being with my husband and on top of that he couldn’t meet her for 10 days,” Jordan said.

Jon Eric came over to look at his newborn through a door window.

“It was this really helpless feeling knowing that they were so close but so far away,” Eric said.

Olivia is now eight weeks old. She never showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Her mom and dad are doing well after getting the virus. They don’t know how they got the virus.

They tell us they took extra care to follow all of the safety guidelines. That’s why they encourage you to be careful so you don’t miss important experiences too.

