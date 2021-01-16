N.C. college holds donation drive-thru to remember Dr. MLK

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lives on.

Barber-Scotia College in Concord hosted a drive-thru donation food drive to remember Dr. King on Saturday.

“This is our definition of the beloved community,” organizer Edison McCrea said. “The beloved community, this is what can happen when communities and organizations come together for benefit of all people.”

Alumni, community organizations, fraternities and sororities greeted drivers who formed a line to give large-scaled MLK events that had to be scaled back because of COVID.

“Instead of doing the breakfast like what we’ve been doing for the last 15 years, this is the first time we’ve come out and done it outside,” McCrea said. “This is our version of doing the breakfast outside.”

Every person who helped stuff the bus with donations got a free plate of hot fried fish. And while waiting in line, the DJ kept people entertained.

“So, why we’re out here commemorating the life of a great man who fought for our civil rights, we have to recgonize that we’re still trying to fight for those right still today,” Kim Lewter, a donator said.

“We have young people at HBCU’s and other places working extremely hard to make sure they don’t let Dr. King and his dream not move forward in a positive kind of way,” president of Barber-Scotia College, Dr. Melvin Douglas said.

Organizers say the mission of it all is to be an example of how to keep moving forward.

“Even in these perilous times, we can still do a lot if Dr. Martin Luther King and the folks in the civil rights movement can do what they did what they had,” McCrea said. “We have no excuse for what we need to do.”