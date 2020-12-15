Myrtle Beach police arrest 8 in undercover prostitution sting via internet service

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Road crews say the next winter blast expected to impact areas north of Charlotte is a challenge to prepare for. The threat for freezing rain and sleet means crews don’t have an opportunity to lay down a brine mixture ahead of the storm.

FOX 46 stopped by the Hickory Public Works Department Tuesday morning where it was unusually quiet, considering a winter storm could hit in less than 24 hours. City crews say they aren’t going to lay down a brine solution on the road because it will most likely be washed away by rain.

"With the brine we are going to wait and put the salt and sand down when we know we have something going on so that the reaction time is dead on with it. That's why we have crews all night,” said Hickory Pubic Works Director, Steve Miller.

The City of Hickory plans to have five salt trucks out throughout the storm. Some of those trucks are equipment with computers that will tell crews when the surface of the road is at or near the freezing point.

Across town at the Hickory Home & Garden Center, employees say 40 to 50 bags of ice melt were sold before noon.