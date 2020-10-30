‘My heart was just torn out’: Mother of Waxhaw coast guard officer killed in Navy training plane crash recalls moment her life changed forever

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The mother of a Waxhaw coast guard officer killed in a Navy training plane crash tells FOX 46 about the day she got the horrible news of her daughter’s death.

Jennifer Garrett knew why the officers were on her doorstep that day.

“They had their masks on and I opened the door and they said, ‘I’m looking for Jennifer Garrett.’ And I said ‘I’m Jennifer Garrett.’ And I said ‘Is my daughter OK?’ And they said ‘Can we come in?’ and that’s when I knew and they came in and they said ‘Your daughter was in a plane crash last night…she did not survive.’ My heart was just torn out,” Garrett said.

Garrett’s daughter Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett, who grew up in Waxhaw, had just celebrated her 24th birthday. The next day she took to the skies living out her dream in flight school in Florida with a Navy lieutenant. The plane crashed in a neighborhood in Foley, Alabama, killing both women.

“As the news started getting out, it’s funny I’ve always said it takes a village to raise a child, Morgan had a lot of other moms and within hours three of them came over and we just all sat around here, we all shared our Morgan stories and that lifted me up for sure,” Garrett said.

Garrett said she’s been encouraged by her village and honored knowing Morgan inspired so many young girls.

“We’ve gotten so many cards,” she said. “If it’s being a pilot or being a surgeon or whatever it is they wanna be, they can go for it.”

