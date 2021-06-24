Murder suspect shot, killed by U.S. Marshals at North Carolina Walmart

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a murder suspect Thursday afternoon at a Walmart in North Carolina, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force was near the Walmart on Columbus Corners Drive in Whiteville as it attempted to apprehend a suspect on a first-degree murder warrant out of Pender County. The suspect produced a firearm and was then shot by Marshals, spokesperson Brian Alfano said.

No one with law enforcement was injured.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information is released.