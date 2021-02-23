Murder suspect in Fort Mill Circle K drive-by shooting turns himself in to police

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man wanted in a fatal drive-by shooting that killed one person at a Circle K in Fort Mill, turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Anquante El-Malik Lemel Watts, 23, submitted himself into custody at the Fort Mill Police Department for the charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting took place at the Circle K located at 681 US Highway 21 around midnight on Friday.

The person shot was 25-year-old Sy’Veon Howard, wgi died two days later from his injuries.