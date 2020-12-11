Murder, kidnappings, drugs, guns: 40 charged in largest crime ring bust in SC history, orchestrated by prison inmates

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Calling it the largest bust of its kind in state history, United States Attorney Peter McCoy, announced charges against 40 defendants across South Carolina.

The massive 147-count indictment alleges an international crime ring that originated inside the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The suspects are accused of orchestrating murders, kidnappings, drug trafficking and gun sales.

“The defendants allegedly operated a violent and lucrative drug enterprise on behalf of the Insane Gangster Disciples while incarcerated,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting gang-related crimes no matter where they occur, including holding those accountable who engage in criminal activity while in prison.”

“To anyone who would try to harm the people of South Carolina with violence, intimidation or extortion, we are coming after you where you are,” said McCoy.

The ringleaders, according to investigators, were inmates in prison using contraband cellphones.

Two Gaston County residents, Virginia Ruth Ryall and Lisa Marie Bolton, are charged with murder and kidnapping.

According to the indictment, Ryall and Bolton, acting on the orders of an inmate using a smuggled cellphone, kidnapped Michelle Dodge back in 2019.

The indictment says the two suspects drove Dodge to where she was ultimately shot and killed.

Many of the suspects, according to investigators, are members of the street gang the Insane Gangster Disciples.

35 of the 40 suspects face the possibility of life in prison.

The following defendants have been charged in the indictment for conduct related to their alleged roles in the RICO conspiracy and/or related crimes:

Matthew J. Ward, a/k/a “Bones,” 36, of Lexington;

Rebecca Martinez, 33, of Lexington;

Cynthia Rooks, 52, of Lexington;

Richard Ford, 62, of Lexington;

Amber Hoffman, 26, of Lexington;

Samuel Dexter Judy, 29, of Lexington;

Brian Bruce, 48, of West Columbia;

Montana Barefoot, 25, of Lexington;

John Johnson, 36, of Gaston;

Kelly Still, 43, of Windsor;

Benjamin Singleton, 46, of Lexington;

Kayla Mattoni, 38, of Lexington;

Alexia Youngblood, 38, of Lexington;

Clifford Kyzer, 35, of Lexington;

Kelly Jordan, 34, of Williamston;

Mark Edward Slusher, 46, of Lexington;

Robert Figueroa, 43, of West Columbia;

Tiffanie Brooks, 36, of Columbia;

Crystal Nicole Bright, 40, of Lexington;

Brittney Shae Stephens, 32, of Anderson;

Arian Grace Jeane, 26, of Greenville;

Lisa Marie Costello, 43, of Gaffney;

Aaron Corey Sprouse, 29, of Gaffney;

Matthew Edward Clark, 41, of York;

James Robert Peterson, a/k/a/ “Man Man,” 32, of Gaffney;

Edward Gary Akridge, a/k/a “G9,” a/k/a “G9 the Don,” a/k/a/ “Eddie Boss,” 28, of Greenville;

Aaron Michael Carrion, a/k/a “Cap G,” 28, of Lexington;

Heather Henderson Orrick, 33, of Greenville;

Virginia Ruth Ryall, 43, of Gastonia, North Carolina;

Lisa Marie Bolton, 32, of Dallas, North Carolina;

Catherine Amanda Ross, 28, of Gaffney;

Brandon Lee Phillips, a/k/a “Lil B,” 36, of Gaffney;

Billy Wayne Ruppe, 55, of Gaffney;

Windy Brooke George, 21, of Gaffney;

Juan Rodriguez, a/k/a “Fat Boy,” 40, of Woodruff;

Jonathan Eugene Merchant, a/k/a/ “Merck,” 27, of Laurens;

Joshua Lee Scott Brown, 23, of Greenville;

Jennifer Sorgee, 36, of Easley;

Alex Blake Payne, 28, of Greenville; and

Sally Williams Burgess, a/k/a “Cricket,” 37, of Greenville.

