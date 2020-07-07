‘Multiple’ shots fired during Huntersville crash investigation; residents asked to check home surveillance

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Huntersville Police is asking for the public’s help after shots were fired in the direction of officers investigating a crash early Monday morning.

The incident happened at 3:57 a.m. Monday, July 6 in the 10100 block of Beatties Ford Road.

During the investigation into the traffic crash, an unknown suspect(s) fired a weapon multiple times in the direction of Huntersville officers and other civilians on the scene, police said.

Investigators are looking for any information on suspicious persons, suspicious vehicles, or shots fired in the area of Beatties Ford Road/Sample Road between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

Investigators ask that anyone with outdoor cameras check for any footage which may be related to this incident.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information should contact Lieutenant Sean Freeston of the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.