Multiple protesters arrested outside of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Several protesters have been arrested outside of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Demonstraters gathered around the Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon on behalf of other protesters who were arrested, demanding their release.

Some were set up under tents selling t-shirts with sayings such as ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘Defund the Police’.

According to the group Charlotte Uprising, which was part of the organized event, Sheriff Garry McFadden came to them around noon saying they needed to leave the area by 2 p.m.

“He has given arbitrary information about ‘sometime in the future where we can talk.’ And no means for recourse. Yet, he had the nerve to hang that ‘Black Lives Matter’ banner from the jail?! These performative measures, seen in conjunction with what just happened, prove that our city leaders do NOT in fact believe that Black Lives Matter.”

When deputies told the crowds that they had to vacate the space, many refused and several arrests occurred.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted, saying none of their officers were involved in the events at the Sheriff’s Office.

We have received a few inquiries about the jail support area at the Mecklenburg Sheriff Office. No @CMPD officers are involved. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 18, 2020

