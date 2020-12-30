Five homes damaged in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house fire damaged multiple homes in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte Wednesday morning.

Charlotte and Pineville fire crews responded to a home near Selkirshire Road and Pebbles Lane where several houses house were actively burning in the Village of Selkirk neighborhood.

Several homes are ruined after an early morning #fire in southwest #Charlotte in the Village of Selkirk neighborhood. From the street it appears at least four homes in this #Steele #Creek #community are involved— with damages ranging from extensive to a total loss. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/yyEuLeHP59 — Amber Roberts (@AmberFOX46) December 30, 2020

According to fire officials, five homes were involved with damages ranging from extensive to total loss.

A video of the blaze can be seen below courtesy of Pooja Lagdiwala:

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

