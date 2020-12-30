Five homes damaged in southwest Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A house fire damaged multiple homes in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Charlotte and Pineville fire crews responded to a home near Selkirshire Road and Pebbles Lane where several houses house were actively burning in the Village of Selkirk neighborhood.
According to fire officials, five homes were involved with damages ranging from extensive to total loss.
A video of the blaze can be seen below courtesy of Pooja Lagdiwala:
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
