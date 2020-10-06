Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to Indian Trail ice rink, parent says

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Is a local skating rink becoming a hotbed for the coronavirus?

A FOX 46 viewer reached out to us after their child tested positive for COVID-19, saying they likely got it at the Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail. The rink has confirmed a number of cases within its programs.

An email was sent out to members over the weekend, but it didn’t say how many people were affected, but one parent FOX 46 spoke with says multiple people were either infected or at risk.

The parent we spoke with wishes to remain anonymous and asked we disguise their voice, but they tell us that their child was at the Extreme Ice Center in Indian Trail a little over two weeks ago for an event.

This past Friday, they say they got the news that someone at that event had tested positive for COVID-19.

“It did go to the coaches, and the coaches informed the team to go get tested and that’s when everyone panicked and tried to find a place to get tested,” the parent told FOX 46.

They say their child, already susceptible to infection, got COVID-19 and they tell us their child is not the only one.

Extreme Ice wouldn’t confirm the number of cases, but in an e-mail obtained by FOX 46, they confirmed to members that there were indeed ‘cases that came from their travel hockey programs’.

In a statement to FOX 46, Extreme Ice said: ‘Our current position within the building is under complete control and those who have tested positive are removed from the rink for 14 days and will be required to present a negative test before returning.”

They added they require masks and social distancing for those not on the ice.

The Union County Health Department would not confirm COVID cases associated with businesses but did say no citations or charges have been issued to Extreme Ice Center.

For the parent we spoke with, they say they’ve had to do their own investigating.

“The likelihood of it being spread on the ice is slim to none,” they said. “Anyone who had been in the locker rooms, prior to the game, was at risk.”

Their child now is isolated while they work from home.

“Every day is a waiting game, every night’s a waiting game.”

After our interview, that parent that reached out to FOX 46, saying they got an updated e-mail from Extreme Ice saying they will be limiting use of the dressing room areas and will also be disinfecting them after each use.

