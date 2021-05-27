Multiple bear sightings reported in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are asking residents to be on alert after officers were called to two bear sightings in the area of Shelley Lake Park.

On Monday around 9 a.m., a black bear was spotted in the 500 block of Lead Mine Road. Officers saw the bear in a backyard before it ran into the field of the Elks Lodge.

The bear was said to look healthy, fearful and was avoiding humans.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission was alerted to the bear sighting.

Bear tracks were located at a nearby creek.

On Thursday around 3:15 p.m., a black bear was seen near Macon Place, just two miles south of the initial sighting.

The bear was reported to be in a backyard before closing the street.

Officers responded to the area but were unable to find the bear. The sighting was reported to North Carolina Wildlife.

While no injuries have been reported, Raleigh police tweeted some safety tips about bear encounters – such as never run from a bear.

If you see a bear in your backyard, keep a safe distance and make loud noises in an attempt to scare the bear away.

Remove attractants like garbage, bird seed or food and check for the bear before letting your dog out.