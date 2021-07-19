Multiple Albemarle firefighters have COVID, two hospitalized

A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Albemarle Fire Department is currently dealing with multiple firefighters being diagnosed with COVID-19 and two hospitalized, the station wrote on Facebook.

The city has three fire departments and they said there have been no new cases in the last few days.

All the locations continue to be staffed and provide services but are just taking precautions to keep the public and staff safe as they provide emergency services.

“Just as we delivered staffing assistance recently to the Kannapolis Fire Department in their time of need, the Kannapolis Fire Department will be providing staffing relief to the Albemarle Fire Department,” the station said. “The Office of State Fire Marshal is also working with us to provide and coordinate assistance.

The station is keeping those impacted and dealing with COVID in its thoughts.

“We appreciate all the community support, thoughts, and well-wishes. We know COVID is impacting organizations across the City and our State,” the station said. “As we deal with our challenges, we will also be there for our citizens in their time of need. Like the many other challenges we confront with the support of the Department, City, and those we serve, we will persevere and we will prevail.”