Multi-vehicle crash causes huge delays on northbound I-77 in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A multi-vehicle wreck caused a major traffic backup on northbound Interstate 77 in Rock Hill Friday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officials said eight vehicles were involved in the wreck. Three people were injured, including one in critical condition that was flown from the scene.

Two northbound lanes have reopened after they were fully closed for a medical helicopter. Expect major delays while officials clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.