MUGS: 39 charged in multi-county drug operation in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury issued indictments on 39 people for their alleged participation in an Upstate drug trafficking conspiracy, following a multi-jurisdictional investigation known as “Groundhog Day.”

According to a news release, the drug trafficking involved heroin and methamphetamine, as well as other illegal narcotics.

“The State Grand Jury returned 7 indictments alleging multiple but connected charges and conspiracies relating to trafficking 28 grams or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of methamphetamine. The investigation revealed that this organization allegedly trafficked large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and other illegal narcotics into the Upstate during the course of its operation, which allegedly began as early as March of 2018,” according to the release.

The investigation has so far resulted in the seizure of over 54 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly five pounds of heroin, about a half a pound of fentanyl, as well as cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, as well as various prescription pills.

According to the release, firearms, cash and vehicles were also recovered by law enforcement during the investigation.

During a news conference Wednesday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright, joined by other law enforcement leaders from across the Upstate, shared their findings after a roughly two-year narcotics investigation.

Wright said some of the individuals charged were arrested in counties throughout the Upstate, including Spartanbug, Cherokee, Greenville, Laurens, Pickens and Anderson counties.

According to the sheriff, SLED was also involved in the operation and said a portion of the drugs were recovered through the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Wright said the drug operation would not have been as successful as it was without the help of the surrounding law enforcement agencies, but said their fight in the war on drugs is far from over.

The following individuals were charged in the investigation:

Cristobal Avila

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years Richard James Chastain, Jr. (a/k/a “Jamie”) (a/k/a “Mike Jones”)

a. 2020-GS-47-06 (Pickens County)

i. Distribution of Methamphetamine (2 counts): 0-15 years and/or $25,000

b. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Joseph Kaleb Lee Cheatwood

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

iii. Driving Under Suspension, Third or Subsequent Offense: 6 months-3 years and $1,000

iv. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000 Jennifer Chasidy Cole

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000 Roland Van Crocker

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Juan Francisco Esquivel

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2020-GS-47-04 (Spartanburg County)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or

$0-$25,000

iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

iv. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

v. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

vi. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5

years

vii. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000 Kristopher Lee Foster

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000 Robin Brian Frady

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000 Armando Nicolas Garcia (a/k/a “Mondo”) (a/k/a “Boogie”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

iii. Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500

iv. Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000 Marion Douglas Garnett, Jr. (a/k/a “Lil Bro”) (a/k/a “Bro”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Driving Under Suspension: 0-30 days and/or $300

ii. Reckless Driving: 0-30 days or $25-$200

iii. Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Second or Subsequent Offense: 0-5 years

iv. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (2 counts): 25-30 years and $200,000

v. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

vi. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) (2 counts):

0-15 years and/or $0-$25,000

vii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

viii. Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

ix. Assault and Battery, 1st degree: 1-10 years Nicole Allison Garrett (a/k/a “Nikki”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams: 3-10 years and $25,000

iii. Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (3 counts): 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000

iv. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000 William Keith Gary, Jr.

a. 2020-GS-47-04 (Spartanburg County)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or

$0-$25,000

iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

iv. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

v. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

vi. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5

years

vii. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000 Serena Leigh Hall

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

ii. Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance: 0-2 years and/or $0-$5,000 William Dexter Harman

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 William Levi Harman

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Brandy Deanne Henderson

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 100-200 grams: 25 years and $50,000

ii. Possession of Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years Ryanesha Fortaye Hollis

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Narcotic Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15

years and/or $0-$25,000

iv. Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion Marcos Enrique Hidalgo Orduna

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years Kristina Johnson (a/k/a “MJ”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Tia Celest Martin

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Robin Nicole Page

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years Ronnie Dale Pearson (a/k/a “Egg”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000 Heather Price

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Ashley Nichole Pulliam

a. 2020-GS-47-04 (Spartanburg County)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentanyl): 0-15 years and/or

$0-$25,000

iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

iv. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Naloxone): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

v. Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine): 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000

vi. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5

years

vii. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000 Andrew Rodriguez

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years Heather Rodriguez (a/k/a “Heather Rowe”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Keyon Rogers

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Angel Manuel Rosales (a/k/a “Looney”)

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-38 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (2 counts): 5

years

iii. Trafficking Cocaine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

iv. Distribution of a Controlled Substance within Proximity of School: 0-10 years and/or $0-$10,000

v. Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

vi. Possession of a Stolen Handgun: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

vii. Unlawful Conduct Toward a Child: 0-10 years and/or fine in the discretion of the Court Kevin Sams

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Charles Dewayne Seagraves

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

iii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 0-15 years and/or $25,000 Matthew Drake Simmons

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 10-28 grams (2 counts): 3-10 years and $25,000

ii. Receiving, Possessing, Concealing, Selling, or Disposing of Stolen Vehicle, Value $2,000 to $10,000:

0-5 years and/or a fine in the court’s discretion

iii. Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Offense: 0-5 years and/or $0-$2,000

iv. Failure to Stop for Blue Light: 90 days-3 years or $500 Jennifer Elizabeth Smith

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000 Jennifer Dianna Sorgee

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-30 (Anderson County)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime (3 counts): 5

years

iii. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony (3 counts): 0-5 years and/or

$0-$2,000 Amanda Lynn Stephens

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Possession of Methamphetamine: 0-3 years and/or $0-$5,000

ii. Obstruction of Justice: Court’s discretion Colt Matthew Tunstall

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 200-400 grams: 25 years and $100,000

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 28-100 grams: 7-25 years and $50,000

iii. Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance: 0-6 months and/or $0-$1,000 Joshua Williamson

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000 Jonathan Blake Willingham

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2020-GS-47-01 (Cherokee County)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

iii. Possession of Marijuana, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $200-$1,000

iv. Possession of a Schedule I-IV Controlled Substance, 2nd offense: 0-1 year and/or $0-$2,000

v. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

c. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Heroin, 28 grams or more: 25-40 years and $200,000

ii. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000 Patrick Ryan Wooten

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years Robert Jackson Wooten

a. 2019-GS-47-42 (Spartanburg County) (Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more (Conspiracy): 25-30 years and $200,000

b. 2019-GS-47-29 (Spartanburg County) (Second Superseding Indictment)

i. Trafficking Methamphetamine, 400 grams or more: 25-30 years and $200,000

ii. Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana: 0-5 years and/or $0-$5,000

iii. Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit a Violent Crime: 5 years

The following is slideshow of those charged in the investigation. Their mugshots were provided by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Smith Anderson

Cristobal Avila

Richard James Chastain, Jr.

Joseph Kaleb Lee Cheatwood

Jennifer Chasidy Cole

Roland Van Crocker

Juan Francisco Esquivel

Kristopher Lee Foster

Robin Brian Frady

Armando Nicholas Garcia

Marion Douglas Garnett

Nicole Allison Garrett

William Keith Gary

Serena Leigh Hall

William Dexter Harman

William Levi Harman

Brandy Deanne Henderson

Marcos Enrique Hidalgo Orduno

Ryanesha Fortaye Hollis

Kristina Marie Johnson

Tia Celeste Martin

Robin Nicole Page

Ronnie Dale Pearson

Heather Denise Price

Ashley Nichole Pulliam

Andrew Rodriguez

Heather Nicole Rodriguez

Keyon Martel Rogers

Angel Manuel Rosales

Kevin Lee Sams

Charles Dewayne Seagraves

Matthew Drake Simmons

Jennifer Diana Sorgee

Amanda Lynn Stephens

Colt Matthew Turnstall

Joshua Allan Williamson

Jonathan Blake Willingham

Patrick Ryan Wooten

Robert Jackson Wooten

According to the release, bond hearing were held on Nov. 4, 2019 and July 15, 2020 in Richland County.

Marion Douglas Garnett, Jr. and Jonathan Blake Willingham were both denied bond. The other defendants were given surety and personal recognizance bonds.

According to the release, William Dexter Harman is still a fugitive. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division or Crimestoppers.

The following agencies were assisted in the investigation:

Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED)

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

SouthCarolina Department of Corrections

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

United States Marshals Service

United States Postal Inspection Service

“The State Grand Jury and the partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and federal, state and local agencies have proven to be effective in addressing multi-county drug trafficking,” Wilson said. “The Attorney General’s Office and all of the agencies involved are committed to fighting the trafficking of drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl to the citizens of our State.”