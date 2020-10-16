Moving backwards? NC sees highest number of positive cases since start of pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- President Donald Trump says the coronavirus is teetering, but on Thursday, North Carolina has reported its highest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases.

“We are moving in the wrong direction,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday.

The number of positive COIVD cases is going up and Dr. Cohen says it’s frustrating and especially concerning heading into flu season. Hospitals are strained, but they haven’t reached capacity and PPE supplies are stable.

“Unlike August, our current worsening trends don’t link to any one place or any one age group or any one activity,” she said.

Dr. Cohen says the weather is also affecting the spread of the virus because more people are indoors and lower temperatures and humidity make it more conducive for the virus to spread.

“No one wants to move backwards, but I think you can imagine that if we needed to move backwards we want to start with activities that were at higher risk of spreading this virus. So that’s what we would concentrate on.”

She says it’s a matter of how many high risk activities we are doing at the same time. Some feel Governor Roy Cooper should start closing businesses again to slow the spread.

“It keeps people safe and keeps people alive. We all don’t have the healthcare the president has and I want to live,” one Charlotte neighbor told FOX 46.

“If people don’t do what they’re supposed to do, it’ll take us back,” another said.

Governor Cooper says he’s leaving the decision about schools to local districts and as far as moving into another phase – he says they’ll analyze the date and announce his decision next week.

“When you think about someone’s life, if we have to go back to stage one, stage two, do what’s best for the community. So I think that would be a great idea,” another neighbor said.

