‘Move over’: SC bill that would fine slow drivers in left lane heads to Senate

SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina lawmakers have passed a bill that would make it illegal to drive slower than the speed of traffic while in the left lane.

If you do choose to slow down in the left lane and get caught, you’ll get hit with a $200 fine and in some cases jail time.

The bill doesn’t necessarily make the law about speed limit though. Representative Gary Simrill says it’s about driving the same speed as the flow of traffic.

“If you look overhead, as an example, from a bird’s eye view and you see one car in the left lane and you’ve got a pile of traffic behind that one car, that that is impeding the flow of traffic,” Simrill said. “So yes, they could be pulled for that sighted for that ticketed for that.”

Drivers in the state say this type of thing happens all too often.

“I have noticed it a lot, people driving in the left lane, people in the right lane be passing the ones in the left lane,” one driver told FOX 46.

And it can become very dangerous.

“If you’re going 70 miles per hour and you’re coming up over a hill and someone is doing 50,” another driver said. “Don’t know that I’ve run into that too much, but yeah that’s [dangerous].”

Simrill says slow drivers in the left lane are the cause of many accidents.

“I call them ‘left lane bandits.’ People who linger in the left lane, who are not keeping pace with traffic ends up being what causes dangerous situations and impeding traffic flow,” said Simrill.

House Bill 3011 received unanimous support in the house and is now heading to the Senate.

Simrill said there if this bill passes there will be a question on driver’s license tests asking about which lane is for slower traffic and which is for faster.

He said the bill is geared towards educating the public, but there will still be consequences for slow drivers impeding traffic.