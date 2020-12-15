Mount Holly leaders consider how to honor Officer Tyler Herndon; community raises more than $4K

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Efforts to honor a fallen Mount Holly police officer are underway. The community has already raised more than $4,000 for his family and town officials are considering how to best honor him going forward.

An administrator for the Facebook group Mount Holly Town Talk says that as of Monday afternoon, $4,120.65 has been donated to Tyler Herndon’s fund, which is set up at South State Bank.

“All money received will go directly to the family. I will update group again on Tuesday of where we stand with donations,” group admin Brian Greene wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has contributed in one way or another.”

People from all across the state have left memorial items on Officer Tyler Herndon’s police cruiser, but come next year there’s a chance he’ll be remembered with his own road or bridge.

Monday night, Mount Holly city council members arrived wearing “Back the Blue” t-shirts, with a photo of Officer Herndon pinned to the front. Their first order of business was to see how they can honor the life and legacy of the fallen officer.

“One of the things that we noticed is the location out in front of the mount holly police department, where we parked his patrol car, has really become a focal point,” police chief Don Roper said.

The community has already graced his patrol car with flowers, posters and cards and homes with blue lights, but now, officials want to honor the officer with a bridge, or five miles of road in his name.

“Is it in the city limits of Mount Holly? Is it on I-85 at the bridge? Does it go past where the incident happened?” Mount Holly Mayor Bryan Hough said as he offered up considerations for city council members.

Representative John Torbett supports the initiative and asked the council to draft a recommendation letter.

Chief Roper says a permanent memorial and an internal employee award has also been recommended.

“Get on the greenway and do a 5k for a fundraiser because that’s Tyler. He gave his own money to help people out, so why not do an Officer Herndon 5k and help someone out?” Roper said.

The council will vote Jan. 11 on whether they want a bridge or road to be named after Herndon.

Mayor Hough plans to talk with the mayor of Kings Mountain mayor to see if they can work together to get both.

