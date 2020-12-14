Mount Holly community celebrates fallen officer’s birthday days after deadly shooting

Officer Tyler Herndon with Mount Holly police would have been 26 years old Sunday. Flowers, balloons and notes surround his patrol car, which sits at the entrance of the Mount Holly Police Department.

The young officer was killed in the line of duty Friday.

His father says he had dreams of retiring from the Mount Holly Police Department.

“He was always quiet and never had a lot of emotions,” said Herndon.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone out here who came to support my son Tyler,” he said.

Other officers said they heard good things about Herndon.

“I worked in Mount Holly close to ten years. I worked with a lot of guys on his shift and I have a lot of respect for them. From what I understand from them, he was a good guy. He was a hard worker,” said Taylor Hagger, Charlotte Police.

Some traveled from surrounding communities to back his family.

“This is our family so we come to support them. It’s not an easy thing to do but when we lose one of our brothers, we want to come and show our support to our police family and to their family,” said Marc Fleming, Dallas Police.

Many of the homes and restaurants in Mount Holly are decked in blue lights to show support for Officer Herndon. Those restaurants are also taking donations for the family.

