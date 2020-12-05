Mount Holly brothers gifted with RC cars by famous NASCAR racer

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Legendary NASCAR racer Robby Gordon is helping two Mt. Holly boys this holiday season.

Gordon reached out to FOX 46 after watching brothers, Grayson and Gavin, talk about their ATVs and bikes being stolen from their backyard. Their mother Jamie Greene said the theft has kept their spirits low, which is why Gordon wanted to step in.

He said his shop was recently broken into and suspects stole a bike from him as well.

“This one hit home, and something we can relate to,” Gordon explained. “Wanted to make sure I could give them something to smile about, to get outside with.”

When the boys finally arrived at Robby Gordon Motorsports, Gordon handed over two wrapped rectangle boxes.

The boys ripped them right open, and that’s when their eyes got big.

“The look on their faces… They’ve had a horrible past couple of weeks, and they had real happiness when they opened those gifts. It was so cute, Greene laughed.

Not only did the boys get RC cars, they got an exclusive tour of the Robby Gordon Motorsports warehouse where are the cars are made.

Gordon said Grayson and Gavin did not deserve what happened to them and urges people to stop stealing people’s property.

