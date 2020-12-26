Mount Holly bar donates all its profits to fallen officer Tyler Herndon’s fund

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – When Marie Burns found out that having a beer at her favorite watering hole in Mount Holly would end up supporting the family of a fallen hero, she was all in.

“That’s the kind of town this is, it’s the kind of bar this is,” Burns said, “they just want to help people.”

Everyone working at Sidetrax Bar on Main Street in Mount Holly on Christmas night donated all their time and energy to give to the Officer Tyler Herndon Fund.

“100% of the profits,” said bar manager Greg Wooten, “all tips and everything are going to the Officer Herndon fund.”

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and killed two weeks ago while responding to a burglary call.

Since then, several local businesses and community members have donated money to the fund which goes to support his family.

Wooten said he couldn’t believe the response from the community.

“It’s been amazing,” Wooten said, “this community has come together. I didn’t realize it was such a tight-knit community.”

