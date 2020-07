*WARNING: LANGUAGE IN VIDEO IS GRAPHIC*

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A motorcyclist has died after a fiery crash on I-85.

Highway Patrol says Michael Joseph Tabbit Jr. was the victim. Video showed him weaving in and out of traffic Thursday.

Officials say Tabbit was traveling at a high rate of speed when he went to switch lanes and hit the back of a dodge trailer.

The driver of the Dodge is not facing any charges in the accident.