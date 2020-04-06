Motorcyclist struck by truck in Clover dies

CLOVER, S.C. — A motorcyclist who was struck by a pickup truck Friday night has died, authorities say.

York County police responded to calls regarding an accident at the intersection of Riddle Mill and Oakridge roads in Clover.

Rock Hill resident Robert Duncan, 54, was the motorcyclist and was pronounced dead on scene. The motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

An autopsy and toxicology reports are pending and this remains an active and open investigation.