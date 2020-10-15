Mothers of Murdered Offspring co-founder Judy Williams dies after battle with cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A well-known Charlotte activist has died and community members are calling for gun violence in our area to end in honor of her.

If you’ve been to a community vigil in Charlotte, you’ve likely run into Judy Williams. She is one of the co-founders of Mothers of Murdered Offspring, an organization dedicated to stopping gun violence and helping families who have been victims.

The group’s pioneer died Saturday after a three-year battle with lung cancer.

“She was a great mother. She supported all of my crazy endeavors and crazy ideas, that of mine, and my brothers and sisters. She was a supportive grandmother. She was a loving grandmother. She daughtered over her grandkids and spoiled them rotten,” her son David Howard said.

FOX 46 asked Howard what drove his mother to help create the organization back in 1993. He says her goddaughter being murdered, and being that she was raised in a family of eight, he feels it made her naturally caring.

“She would want to help the people who are hurting the worse. There are not too many things families can go through like the loss of a child or someone they love a lot,” Howard said.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring would rally and support families of murdered victims, but aside from helping strangers, Miss Judy helped people who grew up in Kings Park Apartments where she was a landlord for 44 years. Retired NBA player, Anthony Morrow, says Williams was a second mom to him.

“She did a great job raising the whole entire neighborhood. Not just her kids, but all of us were her children,” Morrow said.

As the family plans vigils and a funeral for Miss Judy, they’re asking for Charlotte to honor her life by turning away from violence.

“If for no other reason than to honor my mother. Let’s try to stop the murders and I mean it’s a cease fire for a little bit so we can honor the work she put in to make sure this city was as violence free as it could be,” Howard said.

It’s a request he says would be the greatest support as he carries his mother’s legacy.

To learn more about Mothers of Murdered Offspring and how you can get involved, click here.

