Mother of Justin Carr, man killed during 2016 protests, condemns current violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte mother whose son was killed during the protests in Uptown four years ago is condemning the violence on the streets.

“I was in there for at least 20 minutes alone and contacting some other family members and talking and praying,” Vivian Carr told FOX 46.

Vivian remembers vividly the anguish of waiting at the hospital and finding out that her son, Justin Carr, had been shot in the head during a protest in Uptown Charlotte in 2016.

“Justin was in there lifeless with a bandage on his head,” Vivian told FOX 46.

Justin died while peacefully protesting the police killing of Keith Lamont Scott by a CMPD officer.

“Losing a child is heartbreaking the pain never goes away, it’s like a piece of your heart is gone,” Vivian said.

Rayquan Borum, the man who killed Justin, was there to agitate the crowd, according to prosecutors.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving 24-30 years in prison.

“It just took me back to that date,” Vivian said.

When Vivian saw that protests in Uptown Charlotte in recent days turned violent, she became upset.

“If you’re not there for a purpose or a real cause, just stay home I don’t care what color you are or who you’re with, if you’re not there for a purpose or a real cause, don’t come down there.”

She says destruction is not the answer.

“You have no respect for anyone else’s life.”

Justin Carr was killed one month before he became a father to his son, who’s also named Justin.

Vivian plans to continue her son’s legacy by going to a march in Charlotte on Tuesday night. She says it’s what Justin would want her to do.