Mother of 2 men convicted in ’02 murder of NBA star’s grandfather still holds out hope for new trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 2002 murder of NBA All-Star Chris Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, is back in the spotlight with a new hearing on the horizon.

The five defendants convicted at trials between 2004 and 2005 have consistently maintained their innocence.

Rayshawn Banner and Nathaniel Cauthen, brothers, were convicted of first-degree murder and their co-defendants, Jermal Tolliver, Christopher Bryant, and Dorrell Brayboy were convicted after a separate trial of second-degree murder and released on parole in approximately 2017.

The five defendants are known collectively as the “Winston-Salem 5,” drawing comparisons to the Central Park 5 because they were similarly so young.

The two brothers, Banner and Cauthen, remain in prison and their mother, Teresa Ingram, spoke exclusively to FOX 46. She began by telling us about her sons’ generous spirit.

“Both of them would give you anything they got,” she said. “They have a lot of love. We just had a blast. We were a fun-loving family – with whatever we had.”

Even though she’s been “crying for 19 years,” Ingram is remarkably composed as she recalls going to the police station when Cauthen, 15 at the time, was arrested for partaking in the brutal beating and killing of Jones.

She says Cauthen had “ash on his face, white puss in his eyes” and appeared tired and like he had been crying. Banner was arrested sometime after and when their trial occurred in 2004, she attended every single day.

Ingram says the prosecution did not prove her sons’ guilt to her then and says corruption accounts for their convictions.

“They done them bad. From the prosecutors, the police, they done them bad.”

Ingram says her sons had the same opportunities as Chris Paul had but life “was snatched from them.”

Although Ingram feels tremendous compassion and sorrow for the Paul family, she thinks the celebrity surrounding Paul contributed to her sons’ delay in justice.

“I think they could’ve gotten a new trial had it not been for the stigma of Chris Paul’s grandfather,” she said.

Now that the Winston-Salem 5 are one step closer to a new trial, with an evidentiary hearing scheduled for later this summer, Ingram is cautiously optimistic.

“When they are walking outside that prison, and I know justice has been done, only then will I live again. Only then.”