‘Most powerful weapon’: CDC Director stresses importance of face masks, social distancing in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert R. Redfield came to Charlotte on Monday to stress the importance of wearing a face mask and social distancing.

So far, there are more than 15,000 positive cases and 163 related deaths in Mecklenburg County.

Dr. Redfield said COVID-19 is the “greatest public health crisis we’ve had to respond to in more than a hundred years,” emphasizing its a marathon, not a sprint.

State health officials said 1,827 more cases have been reported since Sunday, July 12. There are now 87,528 confirmed cases and 1,510 related deaths reported statewide.

“If everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks we could drive this [coronavirus] into the ground,” Dr. Redfield said on Monday.

Dr. Redfield went on to say that wearing a mask is the most powerful weapon against the virus followed by hand washing, and social distancing.

NCDHHS said 1,040 patients are currently in the hospital, slightly down from 1,070 on Sunday.

More than 1.2 million tests have been administered so far.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 15,319 positive cases and 163 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,859 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Union County – 1,858 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Anson County – 208 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 563 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,677 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,522 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,108 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 528 positive cases and 8 related deaths

Lincoln County – 433 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,184 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 174 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,217 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 653 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 628 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 30 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 128 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 64 positive cases and 1 related death

