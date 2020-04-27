Morganton pair charged with stealing trucks loaded with furniture

BURKE CO., N.C. —

A man and a woman from Morganton are facing multiple charges after two pickup trucks loaded with furniture went missing on Friday, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 5 p.m. Friday, April 24 near 1185 Drexel Road to a reported theft.

Witnesses said two Ford trucks loaded with furniture had been stolen. An initial investigation led detectives to identify two suspects. Around 5 p.m. officers located Douglas Saunders and Jennifer Laws and both were taken into custody. Saunder initially refused to come out of hiding and a SWAT team was called in.

Both confessed to stealing the trucks and the furniture and face now multiple charges including stealing a vehicle and breaking and entering.

All of the items were recovered and returned to the owner.