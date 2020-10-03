Morganton man found sleeping in gas station ceiling

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Morganton man had quite an adventure in a local gas station overnight after he was found in the ceiling.

“It’s definitely kind of something you’d read in like a tabloid newspaper like local, you know, homeless person sleeps in fridge, wakes up steals and then climbs into the ceiling,” Kristopher Devinney said.

But it’s real. The bizarre incident happened at the speedway gas station on west Union Street in Morganton early Friday morning.

The stores alarm sounded just after 3:30 a.m. Officers arrived and say the doors were locked but they saw the suspect inside.

“We’re in kind of a strangely ideal spot for someone to take a rest without a home,” Devinney said.

Officers say the suspect snuck into a cooler and fell asleep. When he woke up, the store was closed and he started stuffing his pockets with cigarettes, lottery tickets, keys and gift cards; then hid in the ceiling.

“You’d think you’d wake up after the cold but to stay asleep in the cooler then come out and then try and steal. It’s kind of a weird combination of events.”

A nearby business says they’ve never had issues with the growing homeless population. In fact, they say they’ve been rather helpful.

“Most of them just come in here and, you know, like to chill around maybe escape the cold or get something to drink most of the time. Actually, they’ve been kind of a deterrent most times, you know, criminals or activity or something coming around. Most of the time they see people outside milling about and they don’t really want to do anything so, honestly they’ve been more of a help than they have a hindrance.”

A strange incident, but luckily the business is fine and no one was hurt.

