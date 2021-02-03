Morgan Wallen not eligible to participate in Academy of Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country musician Morgan Wallen, who has come under fire for using a racial slur in a video released outside his Nashville home, is no longer eligible to participate in this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

According to a statement released Wednesday afternoon by the Academy of Country Music, Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for the 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards was halted.

Academy of County Music Statement on Morgan Wallen (ACM’s Facebook page)

“The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” the statement said in part.

Video obtained by TMZ taken Sunday night captured the 27-year-old Wallen returning home after a night out with friends and using the slur to describe someone.

The Academy of Country Music is planning to ‘expedite’ offering diversity training and resources in the coming weeks to members, board, staff, and country music artists in the wake of Wallen’s comment.

Wallen has been pulled from airplay on iHeartMedia, Cumulus, and Entercom radio stations. CMT said it is in the process of removing Wallen’s appearances from all its platforms. Wallen’s record label Big Loud, announced Wednesday it has suspended the artist “indefinitely.”