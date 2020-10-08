LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols.
The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.
Wallen was listed as a musical guest for this Saturday’s show. The singer was emotional during his post, saying he respects the show’s decision.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
The 27-year-old Wallen said his actions were “short-sighted” and has affected his long-term goals and dreams.
Wallen said he has not tested positive for the coronavirus.
A representative for Wallen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “SNL” officials did not have a comment.
The show has not announced a replacement for Wallen.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Breaking down the Vice Presidential Debate
- Morgan Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules
- Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
- ‘Speak up!’ — ‘Sesame Street’ tackles racism in TV special
- Sunny, warm weather sticks around for Thursday; clouds move in tomorrow ahead of soggy weekend