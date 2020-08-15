More Union County teachers, given powerful cleaner to spray on desks, express concern

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– More Union County public school teachers are speaking out, worried the chemicals in a hospital-grade disinfectant, meant to kill the virus that causes COVID-19, could actually harm students.

“It actually scares me and worries me,” said Union County high school math teacher Sibel Hovis. “I don’t understand how they expect us to use it properly.”

Hillyard, which makes the powerful cleaner QT-Plus, warns it should be used with protective clothing, including gloves and eyewear and with proper ventilation, according to the product’s safety sheet. It can also cause “severe skin burns” and should not be breathed in.

With school about to start on Monday, Hovis and another math teacher, Sophia Stephenson, are speaking out a day after a school librarian also expressed concern. Teachers in the school district were given the disinfectant, which is diluted with water, to spray classroom desks if they want. It is not mandatory, district officials said.

“We shouldn’t be given this product that could potentially put our health in danger,” said Hovis.

“It can burn on the skin,” said Stephenson, who is asthmatic. “It needs to be used in a well-ventilated area. We have many classrooms that don’t have windows. My classroom does not have a window that can be opened.”

Hillyard says its product, when diluted with water, is safe. FOX 46 asked Thomas Henning, who has a degree in chemical engineering and owns the commercial cleaning company Stratus Building Solutions of Charlotte what he thinks.

“If you don’t use it correctly,” he said, “you can find yourself in a situation that’s not very good.”

Henning says when diluted the product is safe if used properly. He says teachers still need to wear personal protective equipment.

“With a product this aggressive, you could have skin irritation, you could have, from a breathing standpoint, you could have irritation in your nose,” said Henning. “It’s just a product that’s very aggressive. And I would highly recommend if you’re going to use it, follow the manufacturer’s recommendation for PPE.”

Hovis and Stephenson say they have not been provided any PPE or instruction on how to use the cleaner. Hillyard says the spray needs to sit for at least three minutes to work. That is not enough time, the teachers worry, to use in between classroom changes.

Henning says the spray cannot be wiped away immediately and desks should be dry before students take a seat.

“I think it’s a lot of the unknown,” said Hovis. “How is this going to affect us? In the long run, with continued use every day, I’d have to clean my desk three, four times a day. Every single day. It’s a lot.”

A label on the bottle says “hazards to humans” and notes it is “harmful if absorbed through skin.” It is advised to “avoid contact with…clothing.”

QT-Plus has been approved by the EPA for safe and effective use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on hard surfaces like student desks. The product is sold as a concentrate and would be diluted for classroom use.

When handling and applying the diluted product, it is recommended that users wear protective eyewear and rubber or chemical-resistant gloves

Anyone using this product should follow the label directions, which will specify requirements for users when handling and mixing the concentrate, and when applying the diluted product. These requirements may include the need to wear protective eyewear and rubber or chemical-resistant gloves for example when mixing, or to wash hands after using the diluted product.

The main ingredient, according to Henning, is ammonium chloride, which kills the virus. District officials say teachers do not have to use the product if they are uncomfortable and should talk to a supervisor if they are concerned.

Hillyard Industries vice president of regulatory affairs Terry Hall, provided FOX 46 with the following information about QT-Plus:

QT-Plus is a disinfectant cleaner registered with the US EPA. The EPA regulates disinfectants for safe and effective use.

QT-Plus is included on the EPA List N for disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2 under the registration number 6836-77.

QT-Plus is safe and effective for use on hard, non-porous surfaces, like desks in school, when used according to label instructions.

QT-Plus is to be used diluted with water at the rate of 1oz. of QT Plus per gallon of water.

When properly diluted, according to label directions, the in-use product is safe to use with a Health, Flammability and Reactivity rating of 0,1,0.

On 7/29/20, The EPA published updated label claims on List N for QT Plus as effective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 with a 3 – minute contact time, down from the previous 10 – minute contact time. This statement is included on our website and our product labels are in the process of being updated per EPA guidelines.

Like with all cleaning and disinfection products, label directions should be followed for safe and effective use.

Hillyard has been manufacturing cleaners and disinfectants used throughout education and healthcare facilities since 1907.

Union County Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Communications and Community Relations Tahira Stalberte released the following statement:

“In Union County Public Schools, health and safety is paramount. UCPS is following all state guidelines related to safety, cleaning and sanitation. Throughout each day, UCPS will provide continuous cleaning of all areas in school buildings, including classrooms and high-touch surfaces, such as door knobs, handles and railings. As an added layer of cleaning and sanitation in classrooms, teachers were provided an approved, ready to use product to disinfect surfaces. Teachers are not required to use the product, as school custodians will follow continuous disinfecting protocols during the school day. If teachers have concerns about using the product, they should speak to their supervisor.”