More than a dozen people who attended Marvin Ridge HS graduation ceremony test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A school board voted to break the law and now a coronavirus cluster has been connected to a recent graduation

More than a dozen people who went to a ceremony at Marvin Ridge High School have tested positive for COVID-19, but one father says no one is to blame.

More than 1,200 came to Marvin Ridge High School’s stadium exactly two weeks ago for that graduation ceremony.

The dad of a high school senior tells FOX 46 no one could have known some of the attendees would test positive for coronavirus.

“I don’t think there’s anybody to blame for this,” Suresh Sharma said.

Sharma was one of those who attended the ceremony at the stadium on June 24.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for the kids who are graduating.”

But that chance to see his daughter graduate now turns to worry. Sixteen people who attended the graduation have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to Union County Public Health.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“It’s really unfortunate that this happened,” Sharma said.

The Union County School Board voted to break the law in late May, defying the governor’s orders on mass gatherings in order to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

The Union County Sheriff also chose not to enforce the Governor’s orders.

“We knew there was a risk and we were prepared with masks and sanitizers ourselves.”

Sharma says there were markers in the stands to space people six feet apart. The school district says alternate ceremonies were offered for students and parents who did not want to attend the traditional ceremonies.

“The school sent out a survey they had asked the students and parents ‘do you really want to have this or not?’ And since everybody kind of agreed, I mean it’s kind of a risk worth taking, so I mean that’s the reason we did go there.”

Sharma tells FOX 46 he and his wife and daughter all attended graduation and are feeling fine.

They don’t have symptoms and aren’t planning to be tested for COVID-19.

The health department is only recommending testing for people who do have symptoms or if you have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.