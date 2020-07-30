More than 800 bottles of hand sanitizer, 8 pallets of cleaning wipes delivered to Clover Schools

CLOVER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students in the Clover School District are getting ready to head back to class on August 24. The district was among one of the first in South Carolina to have its back to school plan approved by the state.



Under the current reopening plan, elementary school students will attend in-person class every day (following a two week trial period of at-home and in-person learning).

Middle and High School students will operate on and A and B day schedule, using both in-person and virtual learning. There is also an all virtual option available for all students. So far the district says 1,762 students have signed up for that program. That is about 20% of the student population.



Earlier this summer the Clover School District had a semi-truck full or cleaning supplies delivered to help get the school year started. Superintendent Dr. Shelia Quinn said the truck included more than 800 bottles of hand sanitizer and eight pallets of cleaning wipes.



“We’ve had to do a lot of research on what our best practices are. We have pretty extensive emergency procedure plans, but a pandemic requires you to take that to the next level,” said Dr. Quinn.



The district was awarded about $700,000 from the CARES act to help pay for some of the new safety and cleaning procedures. The state of South Carolina has also supplied some items like masks and face shields for teachers. The superintendent estimates about $300,000 came out of the school budget to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.



This year visitors will not be allowed in classrooms. Middle and high school students will be asked to wipe down their desks when they switch classes. Elementary school class sizes have been downsized and desks have been separated.



The superintendent says at any point throughout the school year the district can switch to an all-virtual learning model if needed.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“We are watching the numbers and the spread very carefully. We know that it’s going to be a risk. We talked to our staff about trying to look at the opportunity to do this well and we have tried to put a plan in place to try and address as many contingencies,” said Dr. Quinn.



The COVID-19 pandemic did change the academic calendar slightly. Students were originally supposed to return to class on August 17.