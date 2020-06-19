More than 7,700 positive cases, 136 related COVID-19 deaths reported in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As of Thursday, there were 7,767 cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with 136 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris reminds us when and why we should wear masks. pic.twitter.com/N9LtQEk5Sy — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) June 18, 2020

“MCPH provides these routine updates about reported cases of COVID-19 to help our community better understand how this pandemic is developing in our county. These results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in our community,” county officials said.

MCPH updates case counts after an initial case review and, where possible, a patient interview is conducted, which includes confirming county residency.

Cases reported after 5 p.m. are counted in the following days case count.