More than 600 stay-at-home order complaints filed, no citations issued

CMPD officers are responding to more calls even in the middle of the Mecklenburg County stay-at-home order.

According to numbers released from CMPD, there has been an 18 percent increase in domestic violence calls and an 80 percent increase in calls for shooting into occupied homes. The numbers are compared between March of 2019 to this year. CMPD believes the spike in calls is related to the stay-at-home order.

CMPD officers are also responding to calls about those violating the stay-at-home order. FOX 46 first told you Tuesday that more than 600 calls have been made to the CharMeck 311 center to file complaints. CMPD says officers are responding to most of those calls.

“Where we find there is legitimate reason to go out there we do. It’s not unlike when we receive 911 calls and if an officer is really required,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

So far officers have not issued any citations or made any arrests for people violating the stay-at-home order. Deputy Chief Estes expects things to stay that way.

“I am sorry to say that is not going to be where we are heading right now because, by and large, when we go places and interact with people they are complying,” said Deputy Chief Estes.

It’s a stark contrast to what Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said over the weekend, when she said parks were overcrowded and people were not social distancing.CMPD officers say that is not the norm, but there will always be people who don’t follow the rules.

Officers at CMPD are also taking measures to stay safe from COVID-19. Officers have their temperature taken before starting a shift. CMPD tells FOX 46 no one at the department has tested positive for COVID-19.