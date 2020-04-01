More than 1,580 test positive for COVID-19 in NC, 11 deaths reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 1,580 positive COVID-19 cases are now being reported in North Carolina with 11 reported deaths.

According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services, 1,584 have tested positive for coronavirus, 11 people have died, and 204 people are currently hospitalized.

Health officials said 26,243 tests have been completed.

– This number (1,584) reflects cases that were tested and returned positive, including the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs. All data is preliminary. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

– This number (9) reflects deaths reported to public health in persons with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19. Deaths will be included in this count after confirmation by local public health departments.

– This number (26,243) reflects testing completed by the NC State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial labs.

Counties in North Carolina that have reported 1 death due to COVID-19:

Cabarrus County

Gaston County

Rowan County

Buncombe County

Harnett County

Johnston County

Forsyth County

Onslow County

Guilford County

Mecklenburg County is now reporting two deaths with at least 465 positive cases marking the highest case count in the state with Wake County coming in at second with 195 positive cases.

Age Groups:

0-17 – 1 percent of cases

18-24 – 10 percent of cases

25-49 – 43 percent of cases – 11 percent of deaths

50-64 – 26 percent of cases – 11 percent of deaths

65+ – 19 percent of cases – 78 percent of deaths

Gender:

Male – 47% cases with 89% of deaths

Female – 52% cases with 11% of deaths

According to the CDC, there have been 163,539 positive cases across the U.S. with 2,860 reported deaths.

Jurisdictions reporting cases: 55 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands)