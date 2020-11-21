More than 150,000 sign petition to cancel pro-life rallies planned for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 150,000 people have signed an online petition calling for a pro-life protest Saturday morning to be canceled.

Reiley Baker, a UNC Chapel Hill student from Charlotte, created the petition. She’s fearful the protest, which is expected to draw thousands of people at a local abortion clinic, could be dangerous in the midst of a pandemic.

“People are flying in from all across the country, so not only is a public health threat for North Carolina but all the places they’re going back to will also be at risk,” Baker said.

The protest, called Week 40, is sponsored by the pro-life group Love Life. The group is expected to hold rallies in several cities across the country Saturday morning.

The Charlotte protest is scheduled to take place in front of the A Preferred Woman’s Health Center.

“The patients and the doctors and the volunteers at that clinic are being involuntarily exposed to the coronavirus,” Baker said.

The organization wouldn’t comment on camera. Instead a spokesperson directed us to a statement on the Love Life Facebook page.

“Masks and hand sanitizer are provided at all prayer walk locations. We encourage all participating to wear face coverings, especially in states and cities where they are mandated,” the statement reads in part.

The group is also live streaming the event, encouraging anyone who is medically sensitive to skip the in person event.

When FOX 46 went to the location Friday evening, dozens of volunteers were setting up for the protest.

Very few were wearing masks, despite working in close proximity to each other.

“It’s kind of ironic that this is a pro-life religious group but they can’t take the simple task of wearing a mask to protect others around them,” Baker said.

