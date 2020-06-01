More than 15 arrested after peaceful Charlotte protests turn violent overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – More than 15 people were arrested overnight as peaceful protests in uptown Charlotte turned violent, police said. At least 30 people were arrested on Saturday.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, protesters began to peacefully assemble in uptown Charlotte. CMPD was working to facilitate the continued demonstrations, they said.

“CMPD encourages the community to continue their constructive conversations. The community’s voice is important to us, and we encourage the peaceful expression of every viewpoint,” CMPD Tweeted Sunday afternoon.

The @CMPD encourages the community to continue their constructive conversations. The community’s voice is important to us, and we encourage the peaceful expression of every viewpoint. #clt #cmpd #cltnews #charlottenc — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 31, 2020

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, the community continued to peacefully express their viewpoints and allowed constructive conversations with the police.

Just after 7 p.m., a large group of protesters marched on Caldwell Street. CMPD officers were escorting protestors to ensure a safe and peaceful demonstration, they said.

As it turned dark, the protests turned violent as people started arming themselves with bricks in front of the Epicentre, CMPD said.

“Violence and destruction of property is not a solution,” CMPD Tweeted Sunday night.

Officers like Jasmine Nivens are on the front lines tonight. They’re working hard to engage in conversation instead of confrontation. #clt #cltnews #CharlotteNC #cmpd pic.twitter.com/3kaRGnPX0N — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 1, 2020

Several dispersal orders were issued. Some protestors continued to throw bottles and objects at officers, CMPD said. The violent activity escalated as several protesters continued throwing bottles and rocks, police said.

CMPD then deployed riot control agents to disperse the crowds and protect lives, they said.

More than 15 people were arrested Sunday during the violent demonstrations on various charges including illegal weapons charges. One protester was arrested for hitting an officer in the face with a rock.