More than 143 apply for open Charlotte City Council at-large seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The task of filling a Charlotte City Council at-large seat will be a big one. More than 100 people applied, likely a record number, according to the city.

The list of people that applied for the seat totals 143 names. Some of them you may recognize, some of them you may not.

To go through the list would be somewhat of a task, but out of 143 names that applied for the open at-large seat. FOX 46 wanted to get a sense of who some of these people are.

Some come in with experience.

“I have eight years of council experience, and two years as vice mayor of Blacksburg, Virginia,” applicant Krisha Chachra.

Others come in with name recognition.

“I was born and raised here. I watched this city grow,” said ‘No Limit’ Larry Mims.

Others have felt inspired by the call.

“I’ve been a member of the parks and recreation advisory board for stewardship,” said Austen Dipalma, who also applied.

While others are wanting to do further a mission they’ve been doing for a while.

“I think we need to get back out and figure out what the everyday resident of Charlotte needs,” said Curtis Hayes, Jr.

Whoever gets it will come in a time of transition for the Charlotte City Council.

The at-large seat was held by long-standing member James Mitchell’s until earlier this month. A new job meant a conflict of interest for the councilman and he stepped aside.

But each applicant has their own way of approaching the, if they get chosen. Hayes Jr. says he wants to use his activism to help on council.

“I think affordable housing is really huge right now,” Hayes Jr. said.

‘No Limit Larry’ Mims says he hears what people need.

“I’m someone who is going to listen to everybody,” he said.

Chachra wants to make sure government works fast.

“Streamlined, efficient procedures in place that can help move things forward,” she said.

While Dipalma is focused on the present.

“Getting our economy back open, our businesses re-opened. That’s got to be at the top of the list,” he told FOX 46.

Of the 143 names, only one will be chosen for that at-large seat. City council will be the one that will appoint them.