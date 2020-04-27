More than 1,400 cases of COVID-19, 40 deaths in Mecklenburg County

A general view of the empty streets during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 07, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The State Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of the virus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — There are now more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County and at least 40 deaths related to the virus.

Mecklenburg has the highest number of cases in the state at this time, followed by Wake and Wayne counties.

Mecklenburg County health officials are reminding residents to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing when in public.

Everyone, even people who are young and healthy, must stay home except for activities considered essential and practice physical social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.